Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $2,765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.