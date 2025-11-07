Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after acquiring an additional 216,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

