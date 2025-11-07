Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $253,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

