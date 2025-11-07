Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $330,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE TGT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.