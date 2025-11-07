Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $330,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.
Target Trading Down 2.9%
NYSE TGT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Further Reading
