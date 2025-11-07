Aspect Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $600.55 and its 200-day moving average is $557.99.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

