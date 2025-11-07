Aspect Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.1% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,915 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

