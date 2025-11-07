Aspect Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.76 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

