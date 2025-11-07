Aspect Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,241 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.3% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

