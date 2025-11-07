Aspect Partners LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 49,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $240.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

