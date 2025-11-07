Aspect Partners LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 751.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $469.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $576.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

