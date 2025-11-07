Aspect Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.00.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

