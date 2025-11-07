Aspect Partners LLC Sells 68,745 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

