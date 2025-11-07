Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $7.43 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 606,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 341,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

