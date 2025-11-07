Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,319 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 658.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceTitan by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 533,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 53,235 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

TTAN stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceTitan news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,637,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $82,220.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,785 shares in the company, valued at $33,426,606.15. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,189,801 shares of company stock valued at $133,969,975. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

