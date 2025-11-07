Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,257,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

