Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 69.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Price Performance

National Vision stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

