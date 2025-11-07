Assetmark Inc. Has $699,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.1% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 85.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 366,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,877,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.