Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 1,052.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,452,000 after buying an additional 831,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.0%

FERG stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.88. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

