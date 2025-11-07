Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,050.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,510,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 119,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 724.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,422,772.90. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

