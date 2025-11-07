Assetmark Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.71.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $405.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $372.31 and a 12 month high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

