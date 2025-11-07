Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,442.42 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,454.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,317.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,231.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,336.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.