Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 32,097 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

