Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 26,993 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

