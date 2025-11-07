Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,672.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,036.40 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,062.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,882.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

