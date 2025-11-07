Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.52.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,089. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

