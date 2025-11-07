Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,736,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 128,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 12,664.1% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $126.71 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

View Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.