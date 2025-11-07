Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,033.99. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,039 shares of company stock worth $12,990,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $239.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.62 and a 52 week high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

