Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

