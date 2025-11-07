Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $616.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $611.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.68. The company has a market cap of $766.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

