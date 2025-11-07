Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 42,279 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after acquiring an additional 726,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

V opened at $336.63 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.51. The company has a market cap of $616.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

