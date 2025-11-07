Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF $IBDV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 747,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 116,011 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 322,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDV stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

