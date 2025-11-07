Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 70,132 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 83,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IEMG stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

