Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $189.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

