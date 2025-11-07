Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 166 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $444.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.90 and its 200 day moving average is $536.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.42 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

