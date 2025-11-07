Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $4.39 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

