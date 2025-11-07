Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 62.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

