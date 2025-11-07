Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,461,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

