Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Wall Street Zen raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.