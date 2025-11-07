Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 65,370 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

