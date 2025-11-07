Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Linde alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $415.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.18 and a 200 day moving average of $463.42. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.