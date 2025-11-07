Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

