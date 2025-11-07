Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.