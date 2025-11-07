Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.4% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $762.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $745.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.