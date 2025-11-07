Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.4% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $762.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $745.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
