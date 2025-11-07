Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $310.81. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

