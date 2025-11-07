Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after buying an additional 481,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 257,405 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,593,000 after acquiring an additional 103,176 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

