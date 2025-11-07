Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 99.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after purchasing an additional 657,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after purchasing an additional 581,410 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

PAYX stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

