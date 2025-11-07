Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $113.71 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

