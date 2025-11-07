Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VIG stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

