Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 111.5% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PSX opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.