Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.4%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

